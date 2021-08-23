Stephanie Beatriz has given birth.

The 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star took to Instagram to reveal she has welcomed a daughter, Rosaline, into the world.

She posted: "BÉBÉ HAS ARRIVED in style (and more importantly SAFETY) in @nuna_usa’s Pipa car seat. Her name is Rosaline: pronounced Roz-uh-line. (sic)"

The 40-year-old actress - who plays Detective Rosa Diaz in the NBC comedy - admitted she has been feeling "so overwhelmingly full of gratitude" since giving birth to her first child.

She said: "I’m very very in awe of the entire experience of having a kiddo. it is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can’t remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude. Roz, you are so cool. #nunafamily #nunapipa #mynuna (sic)"

The 'BoJack Horseman' star's husband Brad Hoss - who appeared opposite Zelda Williams in 'See You on the Other Side' - wrote on Instagram: "We brought Rosaline (Roz-uh-line) home last week, and it’s been a wild & crazy & amazing adventure every step of the way. (sic)"

The couple revealed in June they were expecting their first child together.

Stephanie said at the time: "We're really excited we're going to be growing our family and I am pumped."

The actress also admitted she didn't expect to get married and have kids until she met Brad, who she wed in 2018.

She said: "I didn't think that a committed partnership was really for me.

"I couldn't really see kids. It wasn't that I was closed off to it.

"It was more that I couldn't quite see how a baby fit into the life that I was building."