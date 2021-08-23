Tom Brady celebrated his son Jack's 14th birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute.

The 44-year-old NFL star took to social media on Sunday (22.08.21) to honour Jack – who he has with his former partner Bridget Moynahan – on his big day.

Tom captioned an image of his son on a golf course: "Happy 14th Birthday Jack! I am so proud of the young man you are. You always try your best, you put others first, and you bring so much joy to our lives.

"This picture brings back some special memories and I can't wait to kick your butt on the golf course soon! We love you sssooooo much!!!! (sic)"

Tom's wife Gisele Bundchen – who has Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, eight, with the sports star – also posted a birthday message to Jack, alongside an Instagram snap of the family sat on a bench together.

The model wrote: "Happy Birthday Jack! We are all so lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you for being the best big brother in the world. We love you soooo much! (sic)"

Tom recently suggested he owes it to his family to retire, as he says they've made a lot of "sacrifices" for him to continue his career.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said: "Things change as you get older and there's a lot of different responsibilities I have in my life.

"My kids and my family are certainly very important and they made a lot of sacrifice over a long period of time to watch me play. So, you know, I owe it to them, too.

"I play because I love the game. I play because I love to compete. We shouldn't stop our life, even though we love something because it's just, someone puts an arbitrary timeline on that.

"And I felt for a long time, I could play until I was 45 years old. I think I committed to say, 'Hey, I'm going to play till I'm 45.' And this year I'll be 44, which naturally takes me to the next year. I've got a two-year contract. We'll see what happens beyond that."