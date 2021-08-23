Corey Taylor's wife, Alicia, says the rocker is "doing well" after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Slipknot frontman announced on Friday (20.08.21) that he was forced to cancel his appearance at the Astronomicon convention in Michigan at the weekend after coming down with the respiratory virus.

The 47-year-old rocker admitted he was feeling "very, very sick" and was gutted to have to pull out of his planned engagement.

And now, his other half has provided an update on her spouse's battle with coronavirus and admitted she can't wait for him to be back home so she can look after him when he's no longer contagious.

The Cherry Bombs star tweeted: "Wanted to give you guys an update: Corey is doing well and thanks everyone for the sweet thoughts and messages. Ready to get him home as soon as it's safe, so I can take care of him! He (very luckily) hasn't lost his sense of taste or smell so I send him stupid amounts of snacks, hydration powders, and yummy desserts."

The singer had shared on the Astronomicon Facebook page: “I wish I had better news.

"I woke up today and tested positive, and I’m very, very sick. So I’m not gonna be able to make it this weekend. And I am absolutely devastated. I am so sorry.”

The 'Wait and Bleed' star caught coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated and vowed to try and make it back to the pop culture event at a later date.

He added: “I hope everyone has a good time, and I promise you I will absolutely try to get back there as soon as I can. I should be okay — it [feels like] the flu. I’m vaccinated, so I’m not worried. But I certainly wouldn’t want to spread it to anyone else. So, everybody be safe out there. And thank you so much. And I will see you again, I promise.”it

Corey has been vocal about the importance of getting jabbed against the virus, and previously branded anyone who attends a concert knowing they are "going to put people at risk" of catching COVID-19 a "f*****’ a******".

The 'Duality' star slammed anti-vaxxers who think having the coronavirus jab is like "signing a deal with the devil".

He said: “People act like getting a vaccine is signing a deal with the devil.

"It’s been so politicised and spun out of control in these conspiratorial echo chambers that people forget that you can go find all the info you want online to educate yourself about everything about these vaccines.

“The fact that [vaccines] have been demonised, almost to the point of these gnarly conspiracy theories, no wonder why people are afraid of it – because they’re listening to the wrong people.”