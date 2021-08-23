Ryan Reynolds wants LeVar Burton to become the permanent host of 'Jeopardy!'.

The 44-year-old actor has taken to Twitter to recommend LeVar as the new host of the long-running game show, likening the situation to his own experience with Deadpool.

Ryan - who has achieved huge success with the Deadpool franchise - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Pretty consistently from 2013 to 2015 Deadpool would explode on Twitter with fans wanting me to play him. It was awkward because I agreed with them but the studio didn’t see it. Ultimately the fans won and the rest is glorious history. I’m forever grateful.

"Hi @levarburton (sic)"

LeVar, 64, served as a guest host on 'Jeopardy!' last month, and fans have called on him to become the full-time replacement for Mike Richards, who recently resigned after offensive comments he made in the past became public.

LeVar responded to Ryan's tweet with prayer hands and a purple heart emoji.

Mike stepped down from the role as the show's host after inappropriate comments he made in his former role as a podcast host came to light.

He said in an email to people working on the show: "I will be stepping down as host effective immediately."

Sony Pictures Television accepted Mike's resignation and admitted to being surprised by his offensive remarks.

A spokesperson for the TV company told NPR: "We support Mike's decision to step down as host.

"We were surprised this week to learn of Mike's 2013/2014 podcast and the offensive language he used in the past. We have spoken with him about our concerns and our expectations moving forward."

Despite this, Mike is set to continue in his role as an executive producer.

The spokesperson said: "It is our hope that as EP he will continue to do so with professionalism and respect."