Cardi B will only pay her kids' rent if they continue their education or explore "business ventures".

The chart-topping rap star - who has Kulture, three, with husband Offset and another child on the way - has revealed that the financial support she'll give her kids will be conditional on a few factors.

Cardi, 28, wrote on her Twitter account: "When my kids get older and they want to move out imma get them a big a** condo and imma be paying their rent ONLY IF they are in school or workin on business ventures!! If not you living in my house, under my rules or you gotta pay your own rent. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Cardi recently collaborated with Lizzo on their hit single 'Rumors', and the singer subsequently hailed the rap star as a game-changer for female artists.

Lizzo relished the experience of teaming up with Cardi - who worked as a stripper before finding fame - on the new single.

Asked what she loves about the rapper, Lizzo explained: "Cardi B is the ultimate. She, to me, has always done it right.

"Everything that she said, every way that she's reacted because you know why? It's because she was true to herself the whole time. She's a ground breaker. You can't deny her ability. She's a superstar.

"She has changed the game forever for a lot of us, a lot of women. I don't even think she realises she's doing it because it's just like, I'm trying to just be successful. I'm trying to get this money. I want to live a happy life.

"She just follows her heart. That's what I love about her."

Lizzo was determined to work with Cardi as soon as the possibility arose.

She said: "There was no one else for it. There was literally no one else. From the day the ink dried on her Atlantic contract, I said, 'Please get me on a song with Cardi B.' She's just funny. I like funny people and she can rap. You know what I'm saying?"