Jesse Metcalfe wants to "up the bar" in his career.

The 42-year-old actor - who recently walked away from the TV drama series 'Chesapeake Shores' - hopes to secure a role on an acclaimed show and take his career to the next level.

Jesse - who previously played John Rowland on 'Desperate Housewives' - shared: "I really want to get on a critically acclaimed cable TV show again. I really want to up the bar in my career.

"Not to look down on any of the previous work that I've done, but I want to continue to pursue a film career and I think the best way to do that is to get on a respected, critically acclaimed television show. We're still in the golden age of television.

"There are a lot of great projects out there. I've gotten a lot of premium opportunities recently and I'm focused on that."

Jesse is determined to challenge himself in his professional life, and he's willing to take hard decisions in order to achieve his ambitions.

And while fans may have been shocked by his decision to quit 'Chesapeake Shores', the actor is determined to "grow" and to seek out new opportunities in the coming months.

Speaking about his exit from the series, the actor - who first joined the Hallmark Channel's show in 2016 - explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "Life's all about growth. I tend to put myself in challenging situations because I feel like that's the fastest way to grow.

"No one saw this decision coming for me to leave 'Chesapeake', but sometimes the hardest decisions are the best ones to make and the ones that you grow the most from. I think this is one of those decisions."