Henry Golding "felt great" after getting himself in shape for 'Snake Eyes'.

The 34-year-old actor went though an intense fitness regime in order to star in the new film, and Henry relished the experience.

He shared: "It sheds off you just because you're doing four or five hours [a day] of really high, intense cardio, working out these movements.

"So it would just go and shed and I was like, wow, there's not going to be anything left of me! But it felt great, it did."

Henry stars in some eye-catching combat scenes in the new movie, and he needed to push himself "to the limit" during the shoot.

He told the 'Backstage Podcast': "Combat - especially for screen and [using] choreography - it's all about fluidity, and when you start on day one, you feel like a stick in mud.

"You're kind of awkward, you don't know what that rhythm is like, but after doing it day in, day out, you start having the sixth sense of moving, sliding, having your feet at the correct stance and being able to adjust on the fly as you're competing against these combatants.

"So the contrast is particularly steep, but it was absolutely wonderful to be able to push myself to that limit."

Henry previously revealed he spent four hours a day learning swordplay for his role in 'Snake Eyes'.

The Hollywood star admitted that the sword-fighting scenes were the most challenging part of his role.

Asked how much work he put into his sword skills, Henry said: "Yeah, we were four hours a day, with the stunt team, all in the build-up to getting us on set, ready and prepared.

"Things change, as you know, when we get on set. Environments really dictate how much we're able to do from what we've learned in the studio in comparison to being on the edge of a car carrier, or standing on top of the building, in a rain sequence.

"So you have to be at a stage and capability of being able to change up on-the-go as quickly as possible and learn new choreography within five minutes. And thankfully, all of that two months of pre-training got us to that stage."