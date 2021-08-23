PayPal will allow users in the UK to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies.

The service will launch on the company's website and will be limited to just four cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

Jose Fernandez da Ponte, vice president and general manager for crypto and digital currencies at PayPal, says that the new service can help introduce more people to cryptocurrency.

He said: "The pandemic has accelerated digital change and innovation across all aspects of our lives, including the digitisation of money and greater consumer adoption of digital financial services.

"Our global reach, digital payments expertise, and knowledge of consumer and businesses, combined with rigorous security and compliance controls provides us the unique opportunity, and the responsibility, to help people in the UK to explore cryptocurrency.

"We are committed to continuing working closely with regulators in the UK, and around the world, to offer our support and meaningfully contribute to shaping the role digital currencies will play in the future of global finance and commerce."

The lack of regulation surrounding cryptocurrencies has long been seen as a stumbling block for payment firms such as PayPal, but the service will begin to be available this week and all eligible customers will be able to access it through a new cryptocurrency tab in the coming weeks.

It is not clear if and when the company will allow customers in the UK to pay for items using cryptocurrencies but PayPal do not intend to charge a transaction fee for using a cryptocurrency at a checkout.