Elon Musk has suggested that Tesla will launch a humanoid robot prototype next year.

The billionaire has claimed that the 'Tesla Bot', which stands at around five foot eight inches tall and weighs 125lbs and is designed to do "boring, repetitious and dangerous" work, could be available as soon as 2022.

The new robot will be able to complete tasks such as attaching bolts to cars with a wrench to picking up groceries in the shops.

Musk says that it would also have a screen where a human face will be on hand to provide "useful information" for the person using the device.

Musk described the robot as an extension of Tesla's work to build self-driving cars and says it will use the same computer chip and navigate with eight cameras in a similar manner to the company's vehicles.

Speaking at Tesla's AI Day, Musk suggested that the robot would have "profound implications for the economy" and will help address the labour shortage but admitted that it was important not to make the new tech "super expensive".

Musk's plans have been questioned by some experts, especially as he has a reputation for scaling back on grand plans that he has announced at Tesla events.

Raj Rajkumar, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, said: "Is the 'Tesla Bot' the next dream shot to pump up the hype machine?

"I can safely say that it will be much longer than 10 years before a humanoid bot from any company on the planet can go to the store and get groceries for you."