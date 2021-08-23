OnlyFans is attempting to reassure adult content creators after the company's pornography ban.

The company revealed last week that it would be banning explicit content from the video-sharing platform but the move has been met with a backlash by those who have made cash starring in raunchy videos on the site.

OnlyFans insists that the porn ban was "necessary" to secure banking and payment services on the site and added it is "working around the clock to come up with solutions".

The company tweeted: "Dear Sex Workers,

"The OnlyFans community would not be what it is today without you.

"The policy change was necessary to secure banking and payment services to support you.

"We are working around the clock to come up with solutions.

"#SexWorkIsWork (sic)"

OnlyFans confirmed last week that the ban on pornography would come into force on October 1, but nudity in keeping with the subscription-based site's acceptable use policy, will still be allowed.

In a statement, they said: "In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines."

The firm added that it would be giving more details for those who rely on the site for income.

They said: "We will be sharing more details in the coming days and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines."

The change to the company’s terms comes after a recent report suggested that OnlyFans – which has a net revenue of $375 million – had struggled to find investors that are willing to back a platform that makes most of its money from sex work.