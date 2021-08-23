Bella Hadid hails 'fairy princess' Dua Lipa

Bella Hadid paid a glowing tribute to Dua Lipa on her 26th birthday on Sunday (22.08.21).

The 24-year-old model has taken to Instagram to lavish praise on the pop star, who is dating Anwar Hadid, Bella's younger brother.

Alongside a video clip of them embracing on her Instagram Story, Bella wrote: "Happy birthday my twinny fairy princess

"I adore you and all that you are

"Thank you for loving the way you do

"And giving all that you can

"1 of a kind

"I bloody love ya [heart emoji] @dualipa (sic)"

Gigi Hadid, Bella's sister, has also taken to social media to hail the 'Levitating' hitmaker.

The 26-year-old model took to her own Instagram Story to share a selfie with Dua.

She wrote: "Happy happy birthday sweet @dualipa! Supernova! We love you. Wishing u the best day & year!!!! (sic)”

To which Dua responded: "Thank you sister I love you!!! (sic)”

Dua released her latest album, 'Future Nostalgia', last year, and after the success of her self-titled debut in 2017, she admitted to feeling under pressure before its launch.

She shared: "There was just this pressure. People just telling me that I wasn’t good enough or that I wasn’t deserving of it or whatever it was ... I was like, ‘All right, I’m just going to shut everything out. And I’m going to make sure that I get this album the way that I want it to. And I’m really just going to focus on being great at everything that I do.'"

Despite her initial success, Dua was determined to prove her doubters wrong.

She said: "You want to show that you’re here to stay and you want to show that it’s not just about one album or one big song or whatever it is."

