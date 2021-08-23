Katie Price was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Monday morning (23.08.21) after she was injured in a "serious" altercation.

The 43-year-old star needed medical attention after the incident at a property in Essex, which led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of assault.

Essex police said in a statement: 'We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault in Little Canfield, shortly after 1.30am this morning, Monday 23 August.

"We arrived and found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment.

"A 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody."

A source close to the former glamour model has insisted that Katie is now "OK" and is working with the police as part of their investigation.

The insider told MailOnline: "Katie is OK, but it's quite a serious altercation that's happened. She is currently working with the police."

On the other hand, another source revealed that Katie is "devastated" by what happened.

The source told The Sun newspaper: "Katie is, understandably, utterly devastated. She was taken to hospital in an ambulance where she was treated for a suspected jaw fracture and split eye."

Katie - who has Harvey, 19, Junior, 16, Princess, 14, Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven - was active on social media before the altercation took place.

The TV star posted a snap on her Instagram Story of herself alongside her fiance Carl Woods and her two youngest kids.

She captioned the image: "#FAMILY TIME [heart emoji] @CARLJWOODS (sic)"

Katie also revealed that they'd spent the weekend at Carl's house, posting a photo of Bunny cradling their pet dog.

She captioned a snap: "Excuse the mess we are doing Carl’s house up but how cute does bunny look with buddy [heart emoji] (sic)"