Barry Keoghan was hospitalised last week after being the victim of an assault in Ireland.

The 28-year-old star, who will feature in the upcoming Marvel film 'Eternals', was reportedly discovered with serious facial injuries outside the G Hotel in Galway in the early hours of last Sunday (15.08.21).

Barry – who has also featured in the films 'Dunkirk' and 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' - was rushed to Galway University Hospital by ambulance where he received treatment for injuries including cuts to his face before later being released.

Police were alerted to the situation when Barry was spotted walking outside the hotel, and it is understood that the star has chosen not to make a complaint about the situation.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardai did attend an incident at a hotel in the Wellpark area of Galway City on Sunday 15 August, 2021 after 3.30am.

"An ambulance was also called and a man in his 20s was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made."

Meanwhile, Barry previously explained how he and his brother Eric forged an unbreakable bond as they moved around various foster care homes after their mother died of a heroin overdose at the age of 31.

He explained: "Foster care was a big part of my life. My mother dying of drugs is not easy for any kid. Anyone dying is not easy, but certainly not a mother. Me and my brother, we stuck together. The foster families were good to me and then my nanny took me in.

"It really did shape me into who I am. That's why I say I'm happy [to talk about it], I'm proud of it. And as I've said before I'm very proud of my mother."