Harrison Ford surprised a retiring British firefighter with an impromptu visit.

The 'Indiana Jones' star happened to be getting out of a car just as as British fire service hero Andrew Shaw was completing his final shift with The London Fire Brigade's Blue Watch in Westminster, London, ahead of his retirement.

Upon realising a Hollywood heavyweight was in the vicinity, station officer Ryan Osbourne decided to strike up a conversation with the 79-year-old actor, before introducing him to Andrew and explaining what was happening.

This prompted Harrison to speak to the outgoing fireman and wish him well with the rest of his life.

After the visit station officer Ryan said it was "a pleasure" to see Andrew off with a little help from the man who played Han Solo in 'Star Wars'.

He said: "It was a pleasure to be able to say farewell to Andrew on his last shift with the impromptu help of Han Solo.

"Being based at a busy central London location we do sometimes see famous faces passing by, and this just happened to be perfect timing."

The Westminster branch of London Fire Brigade's Twitter account also referenced the chance meeting.

It said: "Han Solo comes to Soho!

"Mr Ford was kind enough to congratulate firefighter Andrew Shaw on his last shift for 31 years of service."

Harrison is currently in London recovering from a shoulder injury which has postponed filming on 'Indiana Jones 5' for three months.

The final instalment of the hugely popular 'Indiana Jones' series was originally due for release in 2022 but that was put back following Harrison's shoulder injury.

It's the second delay to filming since James Mangold took over directing duties from Hollywood icon Steven Spielberg after it had originally been pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spielberg - who is working as a producer on 'Indiana Jones 5' - previously called himself "an idiot" for letting Ford do his own stunts, and one in 1981 film 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' in particular.

The said stunt saw Harrison chased by a huge boulder and Spielberg admitted he was "lucky" to come out of the shoot unscathed.

He said: "There were five shots of the rock from five different angles — each one done separately, each one done twice — so Harrison had to race the rock 10 times.

"He won 10 times — and beat the odds.

"He was lucky — and I was an idiot for letting him try it.”