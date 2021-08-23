Enrique Iglesias' grandmother has died.

According to Spanish news reports, the 46-year-old singer's maternal grandmother Beatriz Arrastia passed away at the age of 98 in Madrid, Spain, on Sunday (22.08.21).

Beatriz was born in the Philippines and she had six children, including socialite Isabel Preysler, who is Enrique's mother and his father Julio Iglesias' first wife.

In the early 1990s she moved to Spain to live with her daughter Isabel.

Enrique - who lives in Miami with his long-term partner, former tennis player Anna Kournikova, and their three children - and his brother Julio José are flying from the US to Spain so they can support their mother Isabel, 70, in the wake of the passing of her parent.

On Monday (23.08.21), a memorial service was held in honour of Beatriz at Isabel's home in Puerta de Hierro, Madrid, which was attended by her and and two of Beatriz' grandchildren and presided over by Catholic priest Father Angel.