Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given birth to twins.

The pop star and her fiancé, Watford soccer player Andre Gray, welcomed two babies into the world on August 16.

Leigh-Anne, 29, announced the birth of her "two miracle" children to her 7.3 million followers on her Instagram account.

Posting an adorable black and white snap of the two tots' tiny toes and feet on the social media platform, she captioned the post: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two ... Our Cubbies are here 16/08/21"

Leigh-Anne's Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards gave birth to her first child with Liverpool FC soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on August 21.

In a post on her Instagram account on Sunday (22.08.21), Perrie shared a black and white photo of her baby, which was captioned: "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21."

Back in June, Leigh-Anne admitted being pregnant had been the "hardest thing" she's ever done, due to the side-effects.

Writing on Instagram, the 'Touch' hitmaker shared: "Time to give my body some credit ... this is the hardest thing I have EVER done, I have struggled these past few weeks.

"Swollen hands and feet, bruised ribs and then chuck in a whole heap of hormones to the mix ... but then I think about what's actually going on inside this belly and I'm mind blown ... creating life... I am so proud of how far I've come and so grateful for this blessing (sic)"