Louise Redknapp is fully focused on her career and is not looking for love right now.

The 46-year-old singer's ex-husband Jamie Redknapp is currently expecting a baby with his model girlfriend Frida Andersson-Lourie, and although she is very happy for him she does not want a relationship right now because she wants to get back to work following the COVID-19 lockdown preventing her from being on stage.

In an interview with the Metro newspaper, she said: "I feel like everyone is waiting, asking, ‘When is she going to meet someone? When is she going to date someone?’

"To be completely honest, after the pandemic, I actually really want to concentrate on my career. I know that’s a cliché ... If I ever meet anybody I’ll be the first to talk about it, I don’t want to hide anything from anyone. But right now my focus is the boys and really giving myself a shot at what I love doing."

The former Eternal singer is about to tour the UK in Dolly Parton's '9 to 5: The Musical' - which is based on the 1980 movie of the same name - and is also fully focused on her pop career.

Louise has two sons, Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, with retired soccer player Jamie, 47, and she is very proud that she and her ex have been able to co-parent their boys with no issues following their separation in September 2017.

She said: "I have two children with Jamie and they are the most important thing in my life. I can’t tell you how much I adore my boys. Their happiness is key and we do everything right by them."

Revealing what she will miss the most when she is on the road with '9 to 5: The Musical', she added: "My boys and my dogs but I’m lucky that some of the theatres are near enough for me to jump in the car after the show and come home at night.

"It’s nice being there in the morning, doing the school run and being in charge of making sure everything is in order. Jamie and I will co-parent as always and when I’m doing theatre my mum moves in so there’s always someone in the house. But the oldest one is 17. He’s so big he’s like a man and he’s got a car.

"I have an amazing relationship with him. As well as being mother and son we’re really good friends as well, which is lovely. Both my boys are great. I’m very lucky."