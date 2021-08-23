Neill Blomkamp got "really, really into [gaming]" at one stage in his career.

The respected film director made a trilogy of live-action short films in 2007 to promote the release of 'Halo 3' and at the time, he was a particularly enthusiastic gamer.

Neill - who was at one point slated to make a feature-length adaptation of the 'Halo' series - said: "I obviously got really into it when we were going to make the feature film, so I was really, really into the world of it."

The 41-year-old filmmaker also insisted that he relished the experience of making a short film for 'Halo'.

He told GameInformer: "It was actually super fun to make, actually. I love shooting that."

Despite this, Neill admitted that the shoot was an "intense" process.

The director - whose film credits include 'District 9' and 'Elysium' - said: "It was quite intense. It was fun, though. I love those pieces, but there was a whole bunch of crazy s*** that happened on those shorts, just a couple of really weird things.

"Let's just sum it up to being able to say it was a really fun shoot. Yeah, it was fun..."