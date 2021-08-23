Neill Blomkamp 'got really into gaming' around Hallo shoot

©BANG Media International

Tags

Neill Blomkamp got "really, really into [gaming]" at one stage in his career.

The respected film director made a trilogy of live-action short films in 2007 to promote the release of 'Halo 3' and at the time, he was a particularly enthusiastic gamer.

Neill - who was at one point slated to make a feature-length adaptation of the 'Halo' series - said: "I obviously got really into it when we were going to make the feature film, so I was really, really into the world of it."

The 41-year-old filmmaker also insisted that he relished the experience of making a short film for 'Halo'.

He told GameInformer: "It was actually super fun to make, actually. I love shooting that."

Despite this, Neill admitted that the shoot was an "intense" process.

The director - whose film credits include 'District 9' and 'Elysium' - said: "It was quite intense. It was fun, though. I love those pieces, but there was a whole bunch of crazy s*** that happened on those shorts, just a couple of really weird things.

"Let's just sum it up to being able to say it was a really fun shoot. Yeah, it was fun..."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.