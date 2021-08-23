'WWE 2K22' will be released in March 2022.

A new 30-second trailer for the upcoming wrestling game was revealed at 'WWE SummerSlam' over the weekend, which announced a release date for the title.

According to the official WWE 2K Twitter account, the game will have “new controls”, “stunning graphics”, and a “redesigned engine”.

They also noted that more details about the game would be revealed in January.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Forbes writer Brian Mazique claimed that this year's version of the annual wrestling title looks "fantastic" after a rebuild of the gameplay engine after speaking with people are familiar with the game's development.

Speaking on a YouTube stream, he said: “I have actually spoken with people who have good knowledge of the game and understand what’s happening from a developmental standpoint, and what I’m told about gameplay at this point is that it is fantastic.

“That is actually the word that was used for the latest build. The people who were playing the latest build have said the gameplay is fantastic.”

He added: “Anybody who is talking about gameplay at this point is probably somewhat close to 2K, so you’ve got to take it with a grain of salt, but I have been told that the game is playing fantastic and that the gameplay engine is completely rebuilt.

“I also heard that the controls are much cleaner than they have been before. Now, what cleaner means, I don’t know, but the last thing that I heard about this […] is that this feels like a wrestling fan’s wrestling game.”