Taylor Swift has joined TikTok.

The 31-year-old pop star finally gave her fans what they wanted by launching an account on the video-sharing social media platform on Monday (23.08.21).

Taylor's first post featured her telling her fans that the vinyl edition of her forthcoming re-recording of her 2012 album 'Red' is now available for pre-sale ahead of its November 19 release and that she was looking forward to the fun and games of having a personal TikTok account.

She wrote: "Lots going on at the moment. Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on toktok now let the games begin. #SwiftTok.”

Her post also featured four video clips of her rapping along to British rapper Dave’s song 'Screwface Capital', in which he name drops Taylor.

The lyrics include: “I made a link with the Russians

Six figure discussions, dinners in public

My linen all tailored

My outstanding payments swift like Taylor

And boy I owe ‘dem men a beatin'."

Within 30 minutes, 25,000 people followed the account with followers increasing every second and the video in less than 30 minutes received over 50,000 views and 20,000 likes.

Taylor's re-recorded fourth studio LP - titled 'Red (Taylor's Version)' - will feature 30 songs, including one as-yet untitled 10-minute track that fans are speculating could be a new version of 'All Too Well'.

She said: "I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly. The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice.

"In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability and hopelessness. Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of 'Red'.”

Taylor decided to re-record her early albums after Scooter Braun purchased her former record label, Big Machine Label Group, for $300 million, and with it acquired the rights to her back catalogue.

Scooter's Ithaca Holdings then sold the catalogue to Shamrock Holdings.

After the purchase, Taylor claimed she was never offered the chance to buy her own master recordings.

On her plans to re-record her records, she said: "It’s going to be fun, because it’ll feel like regaining a freedom and taking back what’s mine.

"When I created [these songs], I didn’t know what they would grow up to be. Going back in and knowing that it meant something to people is actually a really beautiful way to celebrate what the fans have done for my music."