DaBaby “never ever meant to offend anybody” when he made homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud festival last month.

The ‘Suge’ hitmaker was slammed for his insensitive comments, and although he apologised for his actions, he later seemingly deleted the Instagram post in which he addressed his remarks.

But over the weekend, the 29-year-old rapper took to the stage at Hot97's Summer Jam concert event, and introduced himself with a video message thanking Hot97 for allowing him to perform as well as apologising again for his previous comments.

He said in the clip: "[Hot97] allowed me to share my gift, share my blessing with y'all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash. So, hats off to y'all for that.

“They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago.

“And Hot97 was also willing to stick they neck out on the line, willing to go against all odds with everything going on out here in the world - they still allowed me to come right here on this stage and utilise their platform.

“They helped the world move forward and become a better place and not dismiss people based off mistakes made like we ain't human."

DaBaby was widely criticised for his original comments about HIV and AIDS.

He said on stage: "If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually-transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cell phone lighter up…

"Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cell phone lighter up.”

The ‘Ball If I Want To’ rapper previously posted an apology on Instagram, but it was seemingly deleted last week.

The post had read: “I want to apologise to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made.

"Again, I apologise for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.”