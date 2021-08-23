Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are “friends” but are not “getting back together”.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star and the 44-year-old rapper split in February this year when Kim filed for divorce following seven years of marriage.

And now, sources have said the former couple – who have North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Psalm, two, together – are operating with a “friendly relationship” for the sake of their children, but have no intentions of reuniting.

An insider said: "Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship. It's always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together though. She accepted his lunch invitation earlier this week because they are at the point now when they can hang out. There are no hard feelings.

"Kim still appreciates Kanye's business advice and guidance. She is happy that they can hang out. For a long time, Kanye was very upset and disappointed that Kim filed for divorce. She understood why and gave him space."

The 40-year-old reality star and the ‘Heartless’ rapper are now “are able to make amicable decisions” that benefit their children.

The source added to People magazine: "It's admirable. They have come a long way. The kids are thrilled when they see Kanye. Kim wants them to have an amazing relationship with their dad, just like she did with her dad."

Meanwhile, Kim previously credited Kanye with teaching her how to be “true to herself”.

She said: “I got to a point - and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn’t care about likability factor or what any of perception of him was - as long as he was true to himself, that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment.

“You don’t have to please everyone as long as I’m myself and as long as I’m doing it the way that I want to. Like, you have one life and you’re living it for you. That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought.”