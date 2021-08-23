Shawn Mendes says lockdown brought him closer to Camila Cabello.

The 23-year-old singer spent lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic with his girlfriend Camila, 24, and said taking a moment to “relax” with the ‘Havana’ hitmaker helped them build on their relationship.

Speaking about writing his new song, ‘Summer of Love’, he told Audacy Check In: "It feels good. It was like writing about the first couple of months actually in the lockdown. Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all. We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful.

“Just kind of writing about that. Had a lot of nostalgia at that time, and I think without that time we found it a lot harder to connect. It really brought us together."

The sweet comments come after the ‘In My Blood’ singer also said he and Camila – who have been dating since 2019 – have an “honest and open relationship”.

He said: "We definitely fight, and we get in like the worst little arguments. But, like, I think that we definitely are pretty good at picking up on when it's just ego talking. And we like, usually like call each other out. We have a really honest and open relationship - but, yeah, no, we definitely fight."

And Shawn also thinks dating Camila for over two years has also helped them cope with their disagreements.

He added: "I think the longer the relationship goes, it's like the easier it seems to be to fight. So, yeah, it's definitely not holding hands all the time, but we're really good with each other. It never gets bad. It's always like a little fight."