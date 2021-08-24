Kanye West’s romance with Irina Shayk was “never serious”.

The 44-year-old rapper was reported last week to have separated from the model after a brief romance, and sources have now said the couple’s fling was “never going to turn into a full-blown relationship”.

A source said: "It was never serious. [Kanye] wanted to pursue something with Irina that wasn't going to happen. He got very busy with work, and they were in different places. It kind of fizzled out from there. They are still friendly and there's a lot of mutual respect. It just was never going to turn into a full-blown relationship."

While another source said Kanye was “inspired” by Irina while he was working on his upcoming album, ‘Donda’, but their relationship wasn’t meant to be a lasting love.

The second insider told E! News: "They both enjoy art and music, and it was fun for Kanye to hangout out with Irina while he was finishing his album. Kanye felt inspired by her [Irina] and liked being around her energy. It was never a relationship or going to be serious.

“They really haven't seen each over a month, but have kept in touch and texted a few times recently. There is no bad blood and they will probably see each other in the future."

Just last month it was reported that the pair had gone their separate ways, though it was later claimed they were still very much together.

A source said at the time: “[Break-up rumours] are just not true. Kanye went to Paris for the Balenciaga show to support Demna [Gvasalia]. He was in and out, only there for three hours.

“They are very much still dating, they were just together for the 4th of July weekend in San Francisco where he's working right now.”

But then last week it was reported they had once again called time on their romance.

Another insider said: “Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn’t have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though. They remain friendly.”