Chrissy Teigen has rescued her family hamster after it got lost in the wall.

The 35-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday (23.08.21) to share a four-minute video of herself hunting along a wall in her house trying to locate the sound of “faint scratching” coming from within, which she believed belonged to her hamster Peanut Butter who went missing three days ago.

Chrissy eventually had to chisel a hole in her wall and located the furry critter inside, and with the help of some treats, she was able to get Peanut Butter out of the wall and into his exercise ball.

Alongside the video, Chrissy wrote: “peanut butter the hamster has been missing for 3 days. is he in the wall??? let’s find out. (sic)”

The news comes just over a month after Chrissy and her husband John Legend – who have daughter Luna, five, and son Miles, three, together – mourned the death of their dog Pippa, who passed away in the ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star’s arms aged 10.

Chrissy wrote at the time: "our beautiful little pippa just died in my arms, not long ago. she was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home. She was a sassy broad - loved her pearl necklace and never took s*** from ANY new dog we brought in. Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. we loved her so much. We love you sweet girl. I know you’re giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life. (sic)"

And the ‘All of Me’ hitmaker also paid tribute to the pooch.

He wrote: "We’re going to miss our little Pippa. This pic is her living her best life: on the road with her dad, wearing pearls. We got her near Gainesville FL so I gave her my best impression of a southern accent whenever I spoke for her. She was smart, fancy and didn’t take any s***. She gave us so much joy for 10 years. We love you Pippa! (sic)"