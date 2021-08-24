Harry Styles' grandfather has died.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker's family is mourning the loss of Brian Selley.

The pop star's mother, Anne Twist, shared the sad news on Instagram and admitted they are "reeling from the loss" of her late dad, who she hailed "brave and courageous".

She wrote: "My heart is broken once more … our family has been reeling from the loss of our Dad / Grandad / brother / friend. Dad you were so brave and courageous, always smiling and with a sharp and witty comment at just the right time. We love you totally and forever. Sleep sweetly you beautifully man. Go be with Mum xxx THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR YOUR THOUGHTS & COMMENTS XXX (sic)"

Brian was previously diagnosed with Parkinson's and she heaped praise on the One Direction star and his sister, Gemma, for be "absolutely brilliant" with her father.

Speaking in 2017, she said: "They have been absolutely brilliant. They love him to death and he is so proud of them."

Gemma also took to her own page on the social media app to pen a touching tribute.

She wrote: "Rest easy Grandad, effortless comic and all around wonderful man. (sic)"

Harry, 27, is yet to publicly comment on the passing of his grandparent.

The 'Golden' singer has had a busy 2021, filming movies 'Don’t Worry Darling' and 'The Policeman' back-to-back, and it was recently reported that he has no plans to release new music in 2021.

The 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker - whose self-titled debut solo album dropped in 2017 with follow-up 'Fine Line' coming out two years later - is said to be "quite a way off" releasing new material.

An insider claimed: "Harry has spent time working on music which will likely be for his third album. But it’s not finished and it is still quite a way off.

“He was expecting to be on tour for most of last year and that would have given him time to write the album this year, but things haven’t worked out that way.

“Harry ended up doing his two films, 'Don’t Worry Darling' and 'The Policeman', almost back-to-back earlier this year and now he is in rehearsals for the US leg of his tour, which will take him to the end of 2021."

It's said the star is focused on his upcoming live shows, and it could be "next year at the earliest" before he releases another LP.