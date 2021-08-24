TikTok is building its own AR development platform.

The video-sharing focused social networking service is set to follow in the footsteps of rival sites including Facebook and Snap by launching tools that allow developers to build out augmented reality (AR) experiences and features for their own respective family of apps.

TikTok is said to be launching a new creative toolset called TikTok Effect Studio, which is currently in private beta testing and will allow its own developer community to build AR effects for TikTok’s short-form video app.

On a new website titled Effect House, TikTok asks interested developers to sign up for early access to Effect Studio.

The website includes a form in which developers must fill out their name, email, TikTok account info, company and level of experience with building for AR, as well as examples of their work.

According to TechCrunch, the website launched earlier this month, but the project itself is still in the early stages of testing in only a few select markets.

A TikTok spokesperson told the outlet: “We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience. Currently, we’re experimenting with ways to give creators additional tools to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok community.”