A giant computer has been helping to bring joy to dementia patients.

Down Hall care home in Bradwell-on-Sea, Essex, has invested in a 40-inch touchscreen tablet to help residents suffering with dementia play games and engage in subjects that stimulate both mental and physical activity.

Activities organiser Louise Simon told the BBC: "The positive effect it's generated is brilliant. It's bringing so much joy.

"The touch table stimulates physical and mental activity and helps to boost mood.

"It encourages our residents to engage their brains, experience new sensations, and to interact."

The supersized computers cost between £4,000 and £5,000 and this one was donated to the home by the NHS.

One resident uses it for paint-by-numbers apps, while another engages in games of dominoes and word search puzzles to help keep their brain active.

Care workers at the home also claim using the tablet to show relaxing scenes such as fish swimming in the ocean can be very calming for residents living with advanced dementia.

This isn’t the first time tech has been used to try and tackle dementia, as in 2019 it was reported a robot was being taught to detect early signs of the condition.

The robot binge-watched shows like 'Emmerdale' and 'EastEnders' to recognise around 80 different facial expressions, and was being trained to recognise when a patient is not behaving in their usual way.