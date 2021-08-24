Noel Gallagher feels "so proud" seeing his boy Sonny following in his musical footsteps.

The former Oasis rocker has admitted he was overjoyed when his 10-year-old son got up on stage and played T.Rex's classic track '20th Century Boy' for a school concert.

Speaking during his Radio X residency, Noel said: "I got a little knot in my stomach because I was like, ‘He’s only 10’, you know what I mean? He's not been playing that long, he's not even been interested in it that long.

"And there was a little thing, like a projector thing of who it was and what they were going to play, and it came up '20th Century Boy’ by T.Rex, and I was like, ‘Get in there son!’ and he had it.

"He had it down. He had the riff. He played a blinder and even did a little [motions] at the end. And I’ve never been so proud of anything or anyone in my life. It was great, it was amazing."

The 'Don't Look Back In Anger' hitmaker has revealed his son is "doing good on the guitar", and can be heard playing it at home "every night".

He added: “When I go up there to say goodnight to him I say, ‘What you playing, mate?’

“He showed me, and I genuinely did not know how to play this riff, Back In Black, which is a famous riff.

“He’s a rocker, he likes AC/DC and Queen, it’s fing great. I hope he hasn’t started too early so that when he gets to 18 he’s bored of it. He’s my little protégé.”

However, it doesn't sound like another sibling band is on the way as Noel admitted his elder son Donovan - who turns 14 next month - doesn't have the same music tastes.

He added: "His big brother is into silly fing, urban grime music.

“You go, ‘What the f*** is that? Has a spaceship landed in the back garden?’ No it’s him upstairs playing his grime.”