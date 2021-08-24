Jessica Chastain's skin has been left with "permanent damage" following her transformation into Tammy Faye Bakker.

The 'Zero Dark Thirty' actress stars as the late music legend and televangelist, who was known for caking her face in make-up, in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye', and Jessica has revealed wearing the heavy film make-up left her skin stretched out.

She told The Los Angeles Times newspaper: "I think for sure I've done some permanent damage to my skin on this.

"Listen, I eat very pure and I take very good care of my skin and I stay out of the sun and all that stuff. But it's heavy. And when you're wearing it all day every day — the weight of it on your body, it stretches your skin out.

"I finally took it off and I was like, 'I look 50 years old!' [Laughs.] No, I'm kidding. But it's fine. It's for my art."

The 44-year-old star admitted she "freaked out" and didn't think she would be able to wear the "heavy" make-up at first, because it was making it challenging for her to act.

She continued: "The very first test I did was difficult, honestly. I mean, we fixed it. But I was freaked out. I was like, 'I don't know how to act like this.'

"People think it's easier, but it's not. You have to reach through the make-up — you can't let the make-up be the performance."

The 'Molly's Game' star revealed it took her seven-and-a-half hours to have the make-up applied, and it to got "so heavy and hot", Jessica worried about her circulation.

She said: "I got to set and I was so panicky.

"I started to have hot flushes because it's so heavy and hot. I was afraid. It was like going on a long-distance flight every day. Because if it takes seven and a half hours to put on, it's going to take at least two hours to get off. It was concerning to me.

"I was worried about my circulation. By the time I got on set that first day that was 7 and a half hours, I was like, 'I have no energy left.' And she's supposed to show up with so much energy."

The upcoming film is based on the 2000 documentary of the same name, and the cast also includes Andrew Garfield as Jim Bakker.