Katie Price has revealed she is "still all dazed" after she was allegedly assaulted.

The 43-year-old star - who was rushed to hospital after the incident at a property in Essex, which led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of assault - has revealed she's "in shock" as she opened up after police were called at around 1.30am on Monday morning (23.08.21).

She told The Sun newspaper: "I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated. I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.

“I ran away after being punched — I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured.

“The fight was unprovoked — I was just sitting there watching telly when the assault happened. I can’t say any more.”

A man in his 30s was arrested over the alleged incident and remained in custody overnight, while Katie was left with a bruised face and suspected fractured jaw.

Essex police had said in a statement: "We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault in Little Canfield, shortly after 1.30am this morning, Monday 23 August.

"We arrived and found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment.

"A man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody."

Katie - who has Harvey, 19, Junior, 16, Princess, 14, Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven - was active on social media before the altercation took place.

The TV star posted a snap on her Instagram Story of herself alongside her fiance Carl Woods and her two youngest kids.

She captioned the image: "#FAMILY TIME [heart emoji] @CARLJWOODS (sic)"

Katie also revealed that they'd spent the weekend at Carl's house, posting a photo of Bunny cradling their pet dog.

She captioned a snap: "Excuse the mess we are doing Carl’s house up but how cute does bunny look with buddy [heart emoji] (sic)"