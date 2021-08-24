Sir Billy Connolly has joked his Lifetime Achievement Award makes him feel like he "should be dead".

The 78-year-old comedian - who was honoured at the Edinburgh TV Festival this week - has opened up about the prize as he spoke to his wife Dr. Pamela Stephenson Connolly in a rare interview from their home in Florida.

Speaking during the festival, he quipped: "I feel I should be dead. These lifetime things, I feel like they know something that I don't."

Billy also opened up on his battle with Parkinson's after being diagnosed in 2013 and later deciding to step back from the stage to focus on TV work.

Asked whether or not filming presents new challenges for him, he said: "Not really, but the way I think, everything is a new challenge.

"I hardly prepare, so I turn up unprepared and everything is a new challenge. It keeps your eyes open.

"Well, the challenges lately have been medical, aye, they're getting worse.

"Have you noticed I've been holding my left hand as we have been going on? It is starting to jump around.

"So I will have to way it up and see how bad it gets, I don't know, we will play it by ear."

During the interview, Billy also reflected on his career, including 2019 BBC series 'Made In Scotland' - and he reflected on wearing a kilt even in Florida, although he doesn't wear it like a true Scot.

He added: "The wool in it... I have got very sensitive skin, a new shirt is torture to me. I'm happy to tell people I wear underwear.

"I would wear long underwear given half the chance. It eats me alive, the kilt. My legs are purple and my willy gets purple."

Meanwhile, last year the comedian revealed he has come to terms with the fact that his Parkinson's disease will eventually kill him but said he is remaining positive.

He said: "It's got me, it will get me and it will end me, but that's OK with me."