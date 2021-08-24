Nicholas Brendon has been arrested for allegedly using false information to obtain prescription drugs.

The former 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' actor - who played Xander Harris throughout the show's entire run from 1997 to 2003 - has been charged with prescription fraud and was being held at the Vigo County Jail.

He has since been released, and the 50-year-old actor jail records obtained by TMZ show he has also been charged with a misdemeanour for allegedly not properly identifying himself to police.

It's claimed he showed officers a California ID bearing the name Kelton Schultz, who he said was his brother.

Although Brendon does have an identical twin, his name is Kelly Donovan.

It's not yet known if he's entered a plea on either of the two charges.

On August 18, he was pulled over by police in Terre Haute after he allegedly failed to signal and was serving.

According to the report, he "appeared nervous due to a visibly racing pulse on his neck and shaking hands".

After searching the car, officers found one pill bottle with medication prescribed to him, and another for amphetamine salts prescribed to Kelton Schultz.

The actor has also been serving a three-year probation service after he pleaded guilty last year to domestic battery for an alleged domestic altercation with his girlfriend.

And in 2015, Brendon pleaded guilty to criminal mischief after allegedly grabbing his girlfriend, stealing her car keys and smashing her phone.

That year, he was arrested four times and went checked into rehab in the summer to receive treatment for substance abuse, depression and alcoholism.

Then, in the October, he once again went into rehab and thanked his fans for their "love and support".

He said at the time: "Well my beautiful people I'm off to Florida for 90 days of treatment.

"I love you all so much and I truly do appreciate all of your love and support. We're going to beat this.

"#kickingdepressionintheballsack #loveyou #huglife (sic)"