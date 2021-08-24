'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' is receiving 60fps support on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The action role-playing video game - which was developed by Ubisoft - has been given a new update that is likely to improve the experience for fans of the franchise.

The changes have been detailed in a Ubisoft update, which read: "Hey everyone,

"Title Update 1.6.0 for Assassin's Creed Odyssey will be deployed on Xbox One and PlayStation 4: August 24, 2021 at 8am CEST, 2 AM ET, 4 PM AEST, and 11 PM PDT (Aug 23).

"Patch Sizes: Xbox One: ~370MB. PlayStation 4: ~470MB.

"Game Improvement: This update adds 60 FPS support when running the game on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility.

"Your Assassin's Creed Community and Development Team (sic)"

Last month, Ubisoft confirmed it was working on 'Assassin's Creed Infinity'.

The video game company admitted via its website that it's actively working on the project, having formed a new team to develop the idea.

A statement from Ubisoft explained: "Joint production efforts on 'Assassin’s Creed Infinity' will be headed up by Ubisoft Montreal’s Julien Laferriere who has been named senior producer, overseeing production at both studios.

"Laferriere brings along extensive experience with the franchise, having worked on 'Assassin’s Creed' since 2007 before most recently becoming producer on 'Assassin’s Creed Valhalla'.

"Creative leads for 'Assassin’s Creed Infinity' will be a cross-studio collaboration, as well. Jonathan Dumont and Clint Hocking will share leadership as creative directors, overseeing their respective teams at Ubisoft Quebec and Ubisoft Montreal. Dumont was previously world director on 'Assassin’s Creed Syndicate' at Ubisoft Quebec before becoming creative director on 'Assassin’s Creed Odyssey'."