'Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation Alpha' is set to hit PlayStation platforms on August 27.

Gamers have been told that they will be able to participate in the 'Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation Alpha '- which will feature Sledgehammer Games’ new game mode, Champion Hill - between August 27 and 29.

The Alpha will be the first chance for gamers to enjoy 'Call of Duty: Vanguard' ahead of its November 5 release.

A post on the PlayStation blog added: "This will be just a small slice of the overall Multiplayer offering coming to 'Call of Duty: Vanguard' when it launches, but is a great chance for PlayStation players to get their hands on the game and provide valuable feedback to Sledgehammer Games.

"For most PlayStation players, a PlayStation Plus Subscription is not required. Only a console and an internet connection are needed to participate, and no preorder is required."

Champion Hill is a multi-arena survival tournament and PlayStation has given fans some gaming tips.

The company explained in the blog post: "In this mode, everyone starts with the same Loadout, but you will collect cash by taking enemy lives and picking up drops scattered around the map. This cash will allow you to upgrade your starting weapons and purchase new armaments, equipment, Perks, and Killstreaks during Buy Rounds that happen between Combat Rounds.

"It’s in the Buy Rounds that the real strategy comes in ... No two matches will be the same, since the way that you use cash throughout each match (e.g. held for bigger upgrades as the Rounds go on, or used on smaller, more incremental upgrades along the way) will greatly change how you and your squad counter every other squad."