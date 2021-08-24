Noel Gallagher is fascinated by ancient Egypt and would love to experience the thrill of opening a tomb.

The former Oasis star constantly reads up on the topic and watches documentaries on the ancient race and he often imagines what it would be like to be a tomb raider and discover hidden treasures, just like when English Egyptologist Howard Carter and his team discovered Tutankhamun’s mummy in Egypt's Valley of the Kings in October 1925.

He said: “The stories I find fascinating are the guys who went to Egypt to find treasures.

“Imagine opening Tutankhamun’s tomb? I’ve seen a few documentaries on it, it’s a brilliant story.

“It would be the smell of it, the first thing that hits you when you open the tomb, it must be breathtaking.”

Noel, 54, did once visit Egypt back in the 1990s and as he was surveying the pyramids and other architecture he was in awe of some of the structures which match the constellations of the stars above the country.

Speaking on the Matt Morgan podcast, the 'Go Let It Out' hitmaker said: "There’s this thing built into the ground, some kind of monument and it didn’t make any sense and they worked out that actually it is aligned with a formation of stars that only comes round once in every 100 years, what?

“It’s like, ‘Hang on a minute, they had to work this constellation out and it must have had such importance to them that they are gonna build a monument to it but it doesn’t come round for another 100 years.'

“I guess the stars were the television of the time.”