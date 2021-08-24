Nikki Bella missed John Cena's 'SummerSlam' match because she was "too busy playing roulette".

The 'Total Bellas' star was in Las Vegas over the weekend for WWE's huge event at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night (21.08.21) but she admitted she didn't get to see her ex-fiancé make his televised in-ring return against the Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Asked by Extra for her thoughts on his comeback, she quipped: "I actually have to say, when you're in Vegas, the table took me away - I was too busy playing roulette. And I was winning big! So, I missed it."

The 37-year-old star did reveal she's still keen on her own return to wrestling as she and her twin sister Brie are constantly chatting about their plans to chase the Women's Tag Team Championships.

She added: "I talk to Brie about this on the daily. I look at Tamina and I look at Natalya and I see them hold those tag team championships and there's nothing more that I would love to come back for that.

"I truly hope that in the future I can get back in that ring at compete - compete in front of my son, who would sit front row. It would be a dream!

"It's not over for the Bella Twins, we definitely will come back and make our mark."

Meanwhile, her comments about John's match come after she claimed she actually "wasn't allowed" to attend 'SummerSlam'.

Sharing a photo herself enjoying a drink on Instagram, she wrote: "When you’re not allowed to go to SummerSlam in Vegas..... lol (sic)"

Nikki still manage to catch some of the show, as she opened up to TV Insider's Scott Fishman afterwards and criticised Becky Lynch's return when she came back and took the SmackDown Women's Championship from Bianca Belair in a matter of seconds.

She said: "I don’t know if I actually had a favourite moment! Because you know, I’ve always backed the women and always for the women.

"And you have someone like Bianca, who is such an incredible talent, and you can’t help but get frustrated when you see moments like that — of like, a championship that meant so much and was lost within seconds.

"So, I have to admit, for this 'SummerSlam', there truly wasn’t anything that was my favourite."