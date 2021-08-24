Jason Momoa is open to starring in a buddy cop movie with Dave Bautista.

Former WWE star Bautista suggested on Twitter last week that the pair should star together in a 'Lethal Weapon' type of film and Momoa has now suggested that he is keen on the proposal.

Speaking on Monday's episode of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', he said: "I'm not on Twitter, but he literally texted me about four days ago, going, 'We need to do a buddy cop film.'

"We love each other, you know, obviously we met on 'See', we're on 'Dune' together, so I said 'absolutely'. And he's like, 'Let's do it in Hawaii.' I'm like, 'Let's do it.' I'm like, 'I got an idea'. So it's off to the races now. We're doing it."

Momoa, 42, joked: "It sells itself. Dave loves wearing speedos. I love wearing board shorts. Ya know, both of us with our shirts off. You know, buddy cop film. He'll be grumpy, I'll be charming. Boom. It sells itself, bro. Bam!"

The 'Aquaman' star quipped that the movie was "locked down" and invited the show's audience to suggest a title.

The host said: "We got the whole thing locked down now. This is huge. What are we gonna call it?

"Let's put it out to the room. If anyone can come up with a good title, I actually think we've got a good chance of this being passed through, because I don't think either of them are in this for the art."

Bautista and Momoa star together in the second series of the AppleTV+ drama 'See' and took to social media to push for the pair's possible movie.

The 52-year-old star tweeted: "Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go... Me and Momoa in a 'Lethal Weapon' type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait (sic)"