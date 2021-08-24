Kieran Hayler has named his baby son Apollo Phoenix Hayler.

The 34-year-old hunk and his fiancée Michelle Penticost welcomed their first child together into the world earlier in August and now Kieran has announced the tot's unusual name, revealing it is inspired by his love of space and the stars.

In an interview with the latest issue of New! magazine, he said: "He’s called Apollo Phoenix Hayler.

"I quite like space names and Apollo was a Greek God and I like that it’s a strong character. Phoenix is a constellation of stars and it’s also the bird that keeps being reborn. Like in Harry Potter, the bird dies and then rises from the flames. Together, it hopefully means he’s invincible."

Kieran and 39-year-old Michelle insist that little Apollo has "slotted" into their family "perfectly" and they couldn't be happier at the moment.

He shared: "He’s slotted into our family perfectly, so it’s nice we can grow and move forward together.

"He’s super cute, the perfect little package. We’re completely in a baby bubble, it’s so nice."

Kieran has two other children, Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with his ex-wife Katie Price and the pair are besotted with their new sibling, just as Michelle's 11-year-old son, Valentino, is.

He said: "They all love him, Bunny is beside herself as she's got her own little live doll now.

"They're all super proud and have been really involved. They've all taken to him really well and want to cuddle him.

"They get to be big brothers and a sister and share that journey all at once."

Kieran also spilled that his former spouse Katie - who was taken to hospital after being allegedly assaulted at her home in the early hours of Monday morning (23.08.21) - is yet to congratulate him on his new son.

When asked if she'd sent a gift or congratulated him, he replied: "What do you think?!"

"No, nothing like that. I don't expect it. She's got her own life and I've got mine. The only thing we share is the children."

"I always say congratulations, even when she got engaged to Carl Woods. For me, there's no animosity there. I'm not disappointed, it's just each to their own.

"Maybe I'm too nice, but if she's happy, I'm happy."