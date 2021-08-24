Kerry Katona says being a single mum "is the hardest thing you’ll ever go through".

The 40-year-old star has five children - Molly, 19, and Lilly-Sue, 18, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 14, and son Max, 13, with second husband Mark, and daughter Dylan-Jorge, seven, with late third husband George Kay - and has spent large chunks of time parenting her kids on her own.

Although it is very rewarding, Kerry admits it is challenging not having someone in your life to help.

Writing in her latest New! magazine column, she said: "I’ve got to say, I’ve been a single mum for most of my life and it is the hardest thing you’ll ever go through. I think it’s being alone and not having somebody by your side for support that’s the hardest part.

"There’s no handbook on being a mum, so don’t ever put yourself down. Just do the best that you can do and what you think is right for you."

Kerry - who is now engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney - also opened up on the non-surgical facelift she recently had, insisting the "ultra facelift" is the best cosmetic procedure she's ever undergone.

She revealed: "I had a non-surgical facelift. It’s called the 'ultra facelift'. It’s a facial and it tightens your skin. I’m still getting used to it, but my skin feels absolutely amazing.

"It’s one of the best treatments I’ve had. It hurt a bit, but they do say, 'No pain, no gain.' Dr Nyla was fantastic, I couldn’t recommend her enough.

"I don’t want to turn 41. I’m trying to hold on to being 40 for as long as I can. But, what I can’t believe is that my eldest daughter molly is turning 20 on 31 August. It’s unbelievable!"