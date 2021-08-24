Duane 'Dog' Chapman loves his daughters "very much" - even though they're not invited to his wedding.

The 68-year-old TV personality is set to marry Francie Frane on September 2, but two of his daughters - Cecily Chapman and Bonnie Chapman - aren't sure why they've not been invited to the ceremony.

In a statement to TMZ, Dog and Francie explained: "We love Cecily and Bonnie very much, as we do all of our family. We pray for their health and happiness every day.

"Beyond this statement, we wish to keep any family issues private."

The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star got engaged in May 2020, just 10 months after his wife, Beth Chapman, died from throat cancer.

Cecily, 28 - who is Dog‘s stepdaughter - and 22-year-old Bonnie - Dog's biological daughter - recently admitted to being unsure as to why they weren't invited to the wedding. However, they suggested that it may be because they resemble Beth and that it scares their dad.

Dog previously admitted he "felt very bad" about wanting to settle down again after losing Beth but is convinced he's making the right decision after seeking spiritual guidance.

The TV star explained: "Francie's husband passed away over three years ago, Beth passed away over two years ago, and I felt very bad about even wanting to have someone else after Beth.

"And then when I went to the Bible, the Genesis, and found out how Adam got Eve, as I was going to find the exact story, I saw the scripture that says, 'God does not want a man to be alone.'

"He knows we need a companion, whether we're a man or a woman. So anyway, yes, September 2."