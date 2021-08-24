Dita Von Teese has signed up to compete on 'Danse avec les stars' - the French version of 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The 48-year-old dancer will take part in the upcoming new series of the ballroom competition, which starts on channel TF1 in France on September 17.

Dita is thrilled to be a contestant after previously turning down the chance to participate on 'Dancing with the Stars' in her native America over fears she would get injured and wouldn't be able to perform her burlesque shows.

In an interview with French website Gala, she said: "In the United States, when I was offered the same opportunity, I refused, because everyone who went there left hurt.

"I was afraid I wouldn't be able to continue with my shows."

As Dita will be training very hard to learn the routines she plans to eat a lot of French cheeses as she'll be burning off the calories each day.

She added: "I love France, the French, but also your cheese and your bread. Seeing that I am going to have to train a lot, I'll be able to eat a lot!"

And as an American with limited knowledge of French, Dita isn't concerned about getting criticised by the judging panel, because she won't be able to understand their critiques.

She quipped: "Since I don't understand your language very well, hopefully I won't understand the judges' criticism!"

Dita will be joined on the show by Wejdene, Lola Dubini, Lucie Lucas, Bilal Hassani, Michou, Gérémy Crédeville, Laam, Jean-Baptiste Maunier, Moussa Niangane, Aurélie Pons and Tayc.

'Danse avec les stars' - known as 'Strictly Come Dancing' in the UK - did not air in 2020 due to social distancing and lockdown restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.