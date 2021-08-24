Mandy Moore's first experience of solo parenting was "overwhelming".

The 37-year-old star - who has a six-month-old son called Gus with her husband Taylor Goldsmith - documented her experience of solo parenting over the weekend via her Instagram Story.

Alongside a photo of baby Gus, she wrote: "So lucky to be your mom, Goose. Even while teething and clearly in pain, this little man is just the best. (sic)"

Mandy subsequently admitted that taking care of Gus on her own was a challenge. However, she also insisted she was "grateful" to spend quality time with her baby boy.

She said: "Had my first solo parenting experience these past few days (hubby is on tour) and it can be overwhelming but I’m so grateful that I got to have him all to myself."

Earlier this month, Mandy revealed she feels the most "indescribable and unconditional love" for her son.

The 'This Is Us' star celebrated six months since she welcomed her baby boy into the world and she feels so lucky to be a mother to the "happiest and sweetest guy".

Alongside a series of images of herself and Gus, Mandy wrote: "6 months with the with the happiest, sweetest guy and the most indescribable, unconditional love. We are the luckiest and love you so much, Gus!! (sic)"

Mandy has also revealed that breastfeeding her son has been a "rewarding experience".

She explained: "Breastfeeding is not always smooth sailing (clogged ducts, timing life around feedings, pumping for when I’m at work, etc… ) but nursing this baby boy for the past nearly 6 months has been a beautiful, messy and an oh so rewarding experience I will treasure forever.

"It goes without saying that #fedisbest and I’m grateful to my body and the tremendous support I’ve had around me (especially in the beginning days and weeks when I had no clue what I was doing) for allowing me this time to nourish my sweet guy. (sic)"