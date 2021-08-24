Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi "definitely" wants another baby.

The 33-year-old star - who has Lorenzo, eight, Giovanna, six, and Angelo, two, with her husband Jionni LaValle - has revealed in an upcoming episode of MTV’s 'Cribs' revival that she'd love to have another child.

Giving viewers a glimpse of her bedroom, Snooki shared: "I had to have leopard on my bed. I definitely want another baby, so this is where it’s gonna be, this is where it’s gonna take place."

The TV star - who has been married to Jionni, 34, since 2014 - also revealed that her bedroom features a painting that pays tribute to her late cat Rocky.

Snooki - whose cat passed away in 2018 - said: "When people do come in my room and they're like, 'Why do you have a picture of your cat? This is my best friend."

Meanwhile, Snooki previously insisted that she no longer craves fame.

The reality star rose to prominence on 'Jersey Shore', but insisted she's now happy to live her life out of the spotlight.

She said: "Now that I’ve seen the fame and all of it, I would love to be just like a silent ... like a silent business operator that makes millions of dollars, instead of the fame."

Snooki suggested she'd prefer to spend time with her family without any distractions.

She explained: "I really want to go to the beach and do all these things with my kids but it’s like really hard because you know, people see us and they feel like they’re best friends with us because they watch the show so much.

"And you know, anywhere I go it’s just a spectacle. I’m taking pictures. I’m doing all of that. I love my fans, don’t get me wrong. But if I had the choice to make the money and be famous or not famous, I would say not famous."