Jonah Hill thinks Instagram is “the cigarettes of this time”.

The 37-year-old actor has described the social media site as being “the biggest killer” of the current generation, and has said the platform is as addictive as cigarettes.

He said: “So, Instagram. Instagram - as I smoke a cigarette - is the cigarettes of this time. It is the biggest killer. It is death. And I fully participate in it, like I smoke cigarettes. Again, it’s a spectrum of what you find healthy. I have to have really limited interaction with it.”

But the ‘War Dogs’ star doesn’t want to criticise anybody who uses Instagram, as he knows he’s “just as hypocritical as everybody else”.

He added to GQ Style: “And so for me, I’m not dissing anybody. I’ll post a selfie on Instagram. I don’t give a f***. I’m just as hypocritical as everybody else. So the point being is, it’s all maybe a work in progress to get towards happiness.

“But the real truth of it is, we’re out here selling a movie. You like me, but you can get lunch with me. You’re doing this to help your movie out. I’m doing this because they asked me to be on the cover of a fashion magazine. And ultimately, I think that’s cool. My ego is stroked in some way, so I said yes. And cool! Today I’m playing a different game. Maybe tomorrow I’ll be less self-involved.”

Meanwhile, Jonah recently revealed he “finally loves and accepts” himself after years of “public mockery” about his body.

He said: “I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body.

“I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post . And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post’. It’s for the the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love.”