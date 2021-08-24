Emma Corrin wants to be “authentic” with life in the public eye.

The 25-year-old actress recently revealed they identify as non-binary and changed their pronouns to she/they, meaning they are comfortable with both she/her and they/them pronouns.

And Emma has now spoken about their decision to come out, as they said they want to remain as true to themselves as possible while navigating life in the spotlight.

They told W magazine: “It's hard when you have a platform, but I want to make everything feel very authentic. I think we've become much more aware of our positions in our communities and the circles in which we operate.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Emma detailed their first kiss, as they admitted it wasn’t the romantic experience they had hoped for.

They explained: “It was under a tree in a park by my house and there were a group of guys playing rugby really nearby and they were grunting and making weird noises.

“And I remember I laughed throughout the kiss ... yep, broke up with me a week later guys, I was heartbroken, heartbroken!”

The ‘Crown’ star also spoke about the “first love” of their life, as they looked back on the very first time they locked lips with the mystery individual.

They added to the magazine: “You know you have that person who's the first love of your love of life kind of person, I remember when we kissed for the first time.

“It was at at the end of my driveway and at night where he dropped me off from our date. And I ran up the driveway screaming. I felt like I was in a film and there should have been a backing track of me running in slow motion.”