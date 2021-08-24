Sir Elton John has mourned the loss of “the ultimate drummer”, Charlie Watts.

The Rolling Stones drummer passed away on Tuesday (24.08.21) at the age of 80, and following the sad news dozens of celebrities have taken to social media to share their fond memories of the music legend.

And among those to honour Charlie’s life first were singing icon Elton, and fellow drumming superstar Ringo Starr.

Elton took to Twitter and wrote: “A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones. (sic)”

While Beatles legend Ringo penned: “#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo (sic)”

Ringo’s bandmate Sir Paul McCartney also posted a message on Twitter in the form of a 50-second video in which he praised Charlie as a “lovely guy” and a “fantastic drummer”.

He said: “So sad to hear about Charlie Watts, the Stones drummer, dying. He was a lovely guy. I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this ill. Lots of love to his family, his wife and kids, and his extended family.

“Condolences to the Stones, this is a huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock and a fantastic drummer.

“Love you Charlie, I always loved you. Beautiful man, and great condolences and sympathies to his family.”

As of the time of writing, Charlie’s bandmates – including Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards – have not commented on his passing.

However, the news was confirmed by his spokesperson, and a statement was shared on the Rolling Stones social media accounts.

It read: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts.

"He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

A cause of death has not been confirmed, but his passing comes just weeks after he had a “successful” emergency heart operation after a problem was found during a routine check-up.