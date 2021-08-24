Katie Price is too “upset” to return home after she was allegedly assaulted.

The 43-year-old star – who was rushed to hospital after the incident at a property in Essex, which led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of assault – is staying with friends while she recovers from her injuries and emotional shock, and currently doesn’t want to go back to her house.

A source told The Sun: "Katie is so upset and far too emotional to go back to the home she was attacked in.

"She's staying with friends and resting up to recover from her injuries. She's sent friends to pick up some stuff she needs from the Essex house so she's comfortable."

A man in his 30s was arrested over the alleged incident and remained in custody overnight, while Katie was left with a bruised face and suspected fractured jaw.

Essex police had said in a statement: "We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault in Little Canfield, shortly after 1.30am this morning, Monday 23 August.

"We arrived and found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment.

"A man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody."

Katie – who is mother to Harvey, 19, Junior, 16, Princess, 14, Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven – also revealed she's "in shock" as she opened up after police were called at around 1.30am on Monday morning (23.08.21).

She said: "I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated. I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.

“I ran away after being punched — I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured.

“The fight was unprovoked — I was just sitting there watching telly when the assault happened. I can’t say any more.”