Jade Thirlwall has vowed to be “the cool auntie” to her Little Mix bandmates’ children.

The 28-year-old singer has said she’s “unbelievably proud” of Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards after they both welcomed children into the world this month, and has promised to be the best auntie to the new arrivals.

She wrote on her Instagram story: "My heart is honestly bursting for my sisters. Unbelievably proud of these women for handling their pregnancies like the Queens they truly are and bringing a little little mix into the world. Love you @leighannepinnock @perrieedwards. Can't wait to be the cool Auntie Jade lol (laugh out loud) (sic)”

Leigh-Anne, 29, and her fiancé Andre Gray welcomed twins into the world on August 16 and made the news public on Monday (24.08.21), just a few days after Perrie had confirmed the arrival of her child with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Saturday (21.08.21).

Posting an adorable black and white snap of the two tots' tiny toes and feet on the social media platform, Leigh-Anne wrote: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two ... Our Cubbies are here 16/08/21"

And in Perrie’s post, she gushed: "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21."

Back in June, Leigh-Anne admitted being pregnant had been the "hardest thing" she's ever done, due to the side-effects.

Writing on Instagram, the 'Touch' hitmaker shared: "Time to give my body some credit ... this is the hardest thing I have EVER done, I have struggled these past few weeks.

"Swollen hands and feet, bruised ribs and then chuck in a whole heap of hormones to the mix ... but then I think about what's actually going on inside this belly and I'm mind blown ... creating life... I am so proud of how far I've come and so grateful for this blessing (sic)"