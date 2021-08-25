Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman says “nothing is going to get in the way” of his upcoming wedding to Francie Frane.

The 68-year-old TV personality is set to marry Francie on September 2, but the nuptials have caused a rift in his family as two of his daughters, Cecily Chapman and Bonnie Chapman, have not been invited.

But Dog has said “most” of his family will be in attendance, and “nothing” will stop him from tying the knot with Francie next month.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, he said: “I have a large family and most of them are going to be here for it. I love all my kids and it’s going to be great to have so many people here to celebrate.

“We’ve spent so long on this to ensure it’s going to be just perfect and believe me, nothing is going to get in the way of us.”

The news comes after Bonnie recently claimed her father didn’t invite her to his wedding because of her “choice to participate in social justice protests”.

Bonnie also said she “forgave” the ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ star for “countless actions that I shouldn’t have” after the death of her mother, Beth Chapman, in 2019, including his alleged infidelity.

However, Dog – who was married to Beth from 2006 until her death – has denied her accusations, saying: “This is exactly why we had to exclude them.

“They’ve fallen in with a bad crowd and are working with the wrong people — I know because I’ve not only had dealings with them, but arrested them myself previously.

“They’re my daughters and I love them, but they will learn. I’m sad they can’t be a part of the wedding.”

Meanwhile, Dog and Francie issued a statement on Cecily and Bonnie’s absence from their wedding guest list.

They said: "We love Cecily and Bonnie very much, as we do all of our family. We pray for their health and happiness every day.

"Beyond this statement, we wish to keep any family issues private."